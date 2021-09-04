How to watch West Virginia vs. Maryland via live online stream

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This non-conference clash between Power 5 teams will set the tone for the rest of the season as both programs look to take steps towards contention.

Maryland is relying on Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, to take the program to new heights. The Terrapins are still trying to recover from the D.J. Durkin era and hope this season can be a springboard. West Virginia is in Year 3 under Neal Brown and will hope to remain competitive in the Big 12.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

West Virginia is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Maryland a +120 underdog, with the point total is set at 57.