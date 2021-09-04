How to watch Texas Tech vs. Houston via live online stream

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Houston Cougars meet up in Week 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Red Raiders hope to make a leap in Year 3 under Matt Wells while Houston attempts to do the same under Dana Holgersen. This game serves as a pivotal non-conference clash for two programs looking to re-capture some magic.

Texas Tech has been a middle-of-the-road Big 12 program since the departure of Mike Leach, but Wells could have some big things in store in his third year. Houston hasn’t been able to shake up the College Football Playoff like it was expected to do, but remains a strong Group of 5 program.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Houston is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -115 on the moneyline. That makes Texas Tech a +105 underdog, with the point total is set at 64.5.