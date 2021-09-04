How to watch Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State via live online stream

The Missouri State Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Mike Gundy continues to oversee the Cowboys and hopes to make noise in the Big 12 this season.

Oklahoma State and Gundy found themselves in hot water when the head coach supported OAN, a far-right network promoting conspiracy theories and fueling racial divide. The program has had to undergo a culture change since then, but will it pay off for Gundy? Missouri State, on the other hand, enters Year 2 under Bobby Petrino.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

OKSU is a 38-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with no moneyline available. The total is set at 55.5.