How to watch Arizona vs. BYU via live online stream

Arizona and BUY face off Saturday, September 4th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 12 BYU at USF
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake during the college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and South Florida Bulls on October 12, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
The Arizona Wildcats and BYU Cougars meet up in Week 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Cougars are looking to follow up a 11-1 campaign with another double-digit win season while the Wildcats try to start the Jedd Fisch era with a bang.

The Cougars had a wildly successful year with QB Zach Wilson last season and hope to keep that momentum going. BYU has been a rising program under head coach Kalani Sitake and hopes to make some CFP noise this season. Arizona simply wants to get back to winning ways, but Year 1 is always tough. Fisch will have to rebuild the culture of the program early and hope to keep things competitive on the field.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

BYU is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -490 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +360 underdog, with the point total is set at 54.

