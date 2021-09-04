How to watch Arizona vs. BYU via live online stream

The Arizona Wildcats and BYU Cougars meet up in Week 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Cougars are looking to follow up a 11-1 campaign with another double-digit win season while the Wildcats try to start the Jedd Fisch era with a bang.

The Cougars had a wildly successful year with QB Zach Wilson last season and hope to keep that momentum going. BYU has been a rising program under head coach Kalani Sitake and hopes to make some CFP noise this season. Arizona simply wants to get back to winning ways, but Year 1 is always tough. Fisch will have to rebuild the culture of the program early and hope to keep things competitive on the field.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

BYU is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -490 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +360 underdog, with the point total is set at 54.