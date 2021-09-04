How to watch Oklahoma vs. Tulane via live online stream

The No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners and Tulane Green Wave have been forced to change venues due to Hurricane Ida, and will meet up in Week 1 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Sooners hope to fulfill championship aspirations this season with presumed No. 1 draft pick Spencer Rattler taking the reins at QB.

Oklahoma is a powerhouse in the Big 12, winning the conference in six straight seasons. The Sooners are headed for the SEC soon. Tulane has made three straight bowl games under veteran coach Willie Fritz and will look to keep that streak going. Fritz was mentioned for some Power 5 gigs last offseason.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 31.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -8000 on the moneyline. That makes Tulane a +2500 underdog, with the point total is set at 67.5.