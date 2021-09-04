How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Alabama via live online stream

The No. 14 Miami Hurricanes and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Two powerhouse programs facing off in a non-conference clash is sure to get the college football season off to a strong start. This game will set the tone for the rest of the season.

Miami is back on the rise under Manny Diaz but has yet to take that final step in its ascent. The Hurricanes were a dominant program throughout the late 1980s and 1990s and this could be an opportunity to become the top program in the state with Florida State declining and Florida likely to have a down season. Alabama will be seeking another national title under Nick Saban.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game. The Crimson Tide tend to overwhelm teams in these showcase games early in the season.

Alabama is a 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1100 on the moneyline. That makes Miami a +700 underdog, with the point total set at 61.