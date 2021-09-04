How to watch Georgia vs. Clemson via live online stream

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 1 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. This is the biggest matchup of Week 1 and carries immediate College Football Playoff implications for both teams.

Clemson has turned into a powerhouse program under Dabo Swinney, winning two national titles and appearing in four total. Georgia has made a national title game under Kirby Smart, losing to Alabama in overtime. Both teams will hope to start the season strong with a statement win over a title contender.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 50.5.