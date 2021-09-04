 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Georgia vs. Clemson via live online stream

The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers face off Saturday, September 4th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State
Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 1 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. This is the biggest matchup of Week 1 and carries immediate College Football Playoff implications for both teams.

Clemson has turned into a powerhouse program under Dabo Swinney, winning two national titles and appearing in four total. Georgia has made a national title game under Kirby Smart, losing to Alabama in overtime. Both teams will hope to start the season strong with a statement win over a title contender.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 50.5.

More From DraftKings Nation