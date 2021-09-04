How to watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin via live online stream

The No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 1 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Both programs struggled through a COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, but they are likely the two best teams outside of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin saw a nearly flawless performance in their season opener last season, but the team was never the same as the coronavirus spread through the roster and coaching staff. With a full offseason, the Badgers should be one of the top bounce-back candidates and the favorites to win their division. Penn State is in a similar place as Wisconsin, as they went 0-5 to start last season. I’m willing to give both teams the benefit of the doubt in a pandemic season especially in the stop-and-start nature of the Big Ten schedule.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Penn State a +190 underdog, with the point total is set at 49.