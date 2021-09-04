 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin via live online stream

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers face off Saturday, September 4th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 1 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Both programs struggled through a COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, but they are likely the two best teams outside of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin saw a nearly flawless performance in their season opener last season, but the team was never the same as the coronavirus spread through the roster and coaching staff. With a full offseason, the Badgers should be one of the top bounce-back candidates and the favorites to win their division. Penn State is in a similar place as Wisconsin, as they went 0-5 to start last season. I’m willing to give both teams the benefit of the doubt in a pandemic season especially in the stop-and-start nature of the Big Ten schedule.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Penn State a +190 underdog, with the point total is set at 49.

