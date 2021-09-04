How to watch Stanford vs. Kansas State via live online stream

The Stanford Cardinal and Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FS1. A popular topic for a brief period of the offseason was the timing of this game, as Stanford will travel to play a game that starts at 9:00 a.m. PT.

David Shaw voiced his frustration about his team being at a disadvantage traveling from the West Coast, but we’ll see if he has them ready to play. This is the start of a tough slate in which Stanford does not play a single FCS or Group of 5 team all season long. Meanwhile, Kansas State is coming off a strange year in which they started 4-1 including a win over the Oklahoma Sooners, followed by five straight losses to end the season as Chris Klieman heads into Year 3 as the team’s head coach.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kansas State is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -155 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +155 underdog, with the point total is set at 53.5.