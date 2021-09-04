 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Stanford vs. Kansas State via live online stream

Stanford Cardinal and Kansas State Wildcats face off Saturday, September 4th Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal and Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FS1. A popular topic for a brief period of the offseason was the timing of this game, as Stanford will travel to play a game that starts at 9:00 a.m. PT.

David Shaw voiced his frustration about his team being at a disadvantage traveling from the West Coast, but we’ll see if he has them ready to play. This is the start of a tough slate in which Stanford does not play a single FCS or Group of 5 team all season long. Meanwhile, Kansas State is coming off a strange year in which they started 4-1 including a win over the Oklahoma Sooners, followed by five straight losses to end the season as Chris Klieman heads into Year 3 as the team’s head coach.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kansas State is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -155 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +155 underdog, with the point total is set at 53.5.

