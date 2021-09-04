How to watch Indiana vs. Iowa via live online stream

The No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in Week 1 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Hoosiers look to build on an impressive 6-2 season while the Hawkeyes hope to win the Big Ten west division for the first time since 2015.

The Hoosiers have Heisman contender Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, although his ability level is unknown at the moment coming off an ACL injury. Iowa has consistently fielded good teams under Kirk Ferentz, but hasn’t made the final step in the conference. The Hawkeyes won three straight bowl games before cancelling last year’s game with Missouri due to COVID issues with the Tigers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 46.