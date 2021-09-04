 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Louisiana vs. Texas via live online stream

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Texas Longhorns face off Saturday, September 4th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
Valero Alamo Bowl - Texas v Colorado
Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns talks with the team prior to the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Alamodome on December 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
The No. 23 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and No. 21 Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 1 at the DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Louisiana is attempting to win double-digit games for a third season under rising head coach Billy Napier, while Texas hopes to get to the College Football Playoff with Tom Herman.

This is a huge game for Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns don’t usually play name-brand teams, making this a prime opportunity for Napier to make playoff noise. The Longhorns are headed for the SEC soon, but hope to get a recruiting edge with some success this season to build a program capable of winning the nation’s toughest conference.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas is a 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -335 on the moneyline. That makes Louisiana a +260 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 58.

