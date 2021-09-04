How to watch Louisiana vs. Texas via live online stream

The No. 23 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and No. 21 Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 1 at the DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Louisiana is attempting to win double-digit games for a third season under rising head coach Billy Napier, while Texas hopes to get to the College Football Playoff with Tom Herman.

This is a huge game for Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns don’t usually play name-brand teams, making this a prime opportunity for Napier to make playoff noise. The Longhorns are headed for the SEC soon, but hope to get a recruiting edge with some success this season to build a program capable of winning the nation’s toughest conference.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas is a 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -335 on the moneyline. That makes Louisiana a +260 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 58.