How to watch Oregon State vs. Purdue via live online stream

The Oregon State Beavers and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 1 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both teams are looking to rebound after posting two wins last season. Both coaches could be on the hot seat entering this season.

Oregon State has not been able to find the success it had under Mike Riley, although the Pac-12 North Division has gotten tougher since then. Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith needs a big year. Jeff Brohm had two bowl appearances in his first two years at Purdue, but has struggled to maintain that momentum.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Purdue is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -290 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +230 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 69.