How to watch San Jose State vs. USC via live online stream

The San Jose State Spartans and No. 15 USC Trojans meet up in Week 1 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. The Trojans hope to get another Pac-12 south division title this year while San Jose State attempts to build off an impressive 7-1 season in 2020.

USC has not reached the heights of the Pete Carroll era, and Clay Helton is under pressure in his seventh season on the job. He has two double-digit win seasons, but the name of the game at USC is making the College Football Playoff. San Jose State simply wants to avoid a return to the bottom of the Mountain West conference.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the Pac-12 Network website or through the Pac-12 Now app, available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

USC is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes San Jose State a +435 underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.