How to watch UTSA vs. Illinois via live online stream

The UTSA Roadrunners and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in Week 1 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Illini are coming off an upset win over Nebraska to open the Bret Bielema in style.

Illinois (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hopes to keep the momentum going against a UTSA squad coming off a 7-5 campaign in 2020. Head coach Jeff Traylor has a decent unit once again, one that will test Illinois at home. This is UTSA’s first game of the season, so there could be some tough moments early for the Roadrunners.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Illinois is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes UTSA a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.