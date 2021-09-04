How to watch FAU vs. Florida via live online stream

The Florida Atlantic University Owls and No. 13 Florida Gators meet up in Week 1 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network. Dan Mullen hopes to keep the momentum going at Florida despite losing key offensive talent, while Willie Taggart looks to build on a 5-4 campaign from 2020 with the Owls.

The Gators are expected to be a force in the SEC east division despite losing QB Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Pitts and several other offensive weapons. Florida is looking for a third double-digit win season in four years under Mullen. On the flip side, Taggart is looking to rebuild his reputation as a coach after flaming out at Florida State. Its Year 2 for him at FAU, where he has a program capable of winning Conference USA. The Owls could eventually offer Taggart a path to another Power 5 job.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida is a 23.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2200 on the moneyline. That makes FAU a +1100 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 52.5.