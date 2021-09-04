How to watch LSU vs. UCLA via live online stream

The No. 16 LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 1 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Bruins are coming off a big win against Hawai’i and hope to score a massive upset at home against the Tigers.

LSU is a season removed from winning the national title, but Ed Orgeron needs a good year in Baton Rouge for fans to maintain confidence in him. Chip Kelly is on the hot seat as well in Year 4 at UCLA (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12), raising the stakes of this game significantly. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked bad in the opener, but still has Heisman hopes and needs a strong showing against LSU.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on SAturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

LSU is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes UCLA a +120 underdog, with the point total is set at 65.