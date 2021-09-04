 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch LSU vs. UCLA via live online stream

The LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins face off on Saturday, September 4th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 28 Hawaii at UCLA
UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during a college football game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the UCLA Bruins on August 28, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.
Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 16 LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 1 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Bruins are coming off a big win against Hawai’i and hope to score a massive upset at home against the Tigers.

LSU is a season removed from winning the national title, but Ed Orgeron needs a good year in Baton Rouge for fans to maintain confidence in him. Chip Kelly is on the hot seat as well in Year 4 at UCLA (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12), raising the stakes of this game significantly. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked bad in the opener, but still has Heisman hopes and needs a strong showing against LSU.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on SAturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

LSU is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes UCLA a +120 underdog, with the point total is set at 65.

