Full list of tee times for final round of the TOUR Championship

The final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship tees off at 11:40 a.m. ET on Sunday at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. We have a full list of tee times.

By David Fucillo
Patrick Cantlay reacts after making birdie on the 13th green during the third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The TOUR Championship is headed into the final round with Patrick Cantlay adding a little ground ahead of Jon Rahm. Cantlay heads into Sunday with a two-shot lead after shooting a three-under on Saturday. Cantlay is at -20, followed by Rahm at -18, Justin Thomas at -15, Kevin Na at -13, and Abraham Ancer and Billy Horschel at -10.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m. You can watch coverage of the final round of the TOUR Championship from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Coverage continues on NBC from 1:30 to 6 p.m. PGA Tour Live will stream coverage of the final round, including featured groups from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and featured holes from 1:30-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the TOUR Championship on Sunday. Patrick Cantlay heads into Sunday as a -120 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

11:40 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann
11:45 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama
11:55 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Sungjae Im
12:05 p.m. — Corey Conners, Daniel Berger
12:15 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed
12:25 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Harris English
12:35 p.m. — Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
12:45 p.m. — Jason Kokrak, Tony Finau
12:55 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia
1:05 p.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth
1:15 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele
1:25 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland
1:35 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer
1:45 p.m. — Kevin Na, Justin Thomas
1:55 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

