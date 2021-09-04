Full list of tee times for final round of the TOUR Championship

The TOUR Championship is headed into the final round with Patrick Cantlay adding a little ground ahead of Jon Rahm. Cantlay heads into Sunday with a two-shot lead after shooting a three-under on Saturday. Cantlay is at -20, followed by Rahm at -18, Justin Thomas at -15, Kevin Na at -13, and Abraham Ancer and Billy Horschel at -10.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m. You can watch coverage of the final round of the TOUR Championship from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Coverage continues on NBC from 1:30 to 6 p.m. PGA Tour Live will stream coverage of the final round, including featured groups from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and featured holes from 1:30-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the TOUR Championship on Sunday. Patrick Cantlay heads into Sunday as a -120 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

11:40 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann

11:45 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama

11:55 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Sungjae Im

12:05 p.m. — Corey Conners, Daniel Berger

12:15 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed

12:25 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Harris English

12:35 p.m. — Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

12:45 p.m. — Jason Kokrak, Tony Finau

12:55 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia

1:05 p.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth

1:15 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

1:25 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland

1:35 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer

1:45 p.m. — Kevin Na, Justin Thomas

1:55 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay