What time is the 2021 VFW Help A Hero 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, September 4 with the 2021 VFW Help A Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 147 laps, which covers 200.8 miles. Last year’s race lasted 1:58:32 and was the longest since 1986. Over the past six years, the race has ranged from that time to as quick as 1:25:14 in 2015.

This is the third to last race of the Xfinity Series regular season, with Austin Cindric and A.J. Allmendinger jockeying for the regular season points title. However, Denny Hamlin is the favorite in this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cup Series veteran is making a rare Xfinity Series start, although he regularly runs at Darlington. He is installed at +120 to win and is followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier at +700.