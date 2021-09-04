Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, September 4th

The Labor Day Weekend slate of MLB games continues as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants play in a crucial divisional matchup while the Cincinnati Reds take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Lions with the Reds needing a win to stay in the Wild Card conversation.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, September 4th.

Shohei Ohtani, $6300

Jared Walsh, $4100

David Fletcher, $3200

The Los Angeles Angeles are facing Kolby Allard for the Texas Rangers and Allard has given up at least two earned runs and four hits in every start since June 12th. In August, Allard gave up nine home runs and 15 earned runs while going (1-2) for the month.

Yasmani Grandal, $5400

Jose Abreu, $5200

Eloy Jimenez, $5000

The Royals are starting Daniel Lynch who has a 4.47 ERA on the season and a 5.40 ERA when pitching at home. The White Sox have faced him twice this season and have tattooed him for nine earned runs between the two starts. Lynch has pitched five innings or fewer in four of his last five starts so look for the White Sox to get to him early.

Kyle Seager, $4700

Mitch Haniger, $4,600

Ty France, $4,200

A relief pitcher converted to a starter, the Diamondbacks are going with Humberto Castellanos against the Mariners on Saturday night. As a starter, Castellanos has been solid, but the Marines have won four out of their last five games and are looking to stay hot. This will be Castellanos’ biggest test yet, and he isn’t known for striking out batters. The Mariners could feast in this one.