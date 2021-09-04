Tracking MLB betting action for Saturday, September 4th

The Labor Day weekend schedule of baseball games kicked off on Friday with four games going into extra innings. The Saturday slate features an important matchup in primetime between the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres with both teams trying to increase their playoff chances.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, September 4th

Julio Urias to win at Giants (+120)

Urias hasn’t pitched the best against the Giants this season, but that changes tonight as the Dodgers take on their division rival. Urias hasn’t had a loss since June 21st and he has two wins in his previous three starts. The Giants haven’t named a starting pitcher for this one, and the Dodgers are looking to avenge an extra-inning loss from Friday night to get back even with the Giants in first place in the NL West.

Joey Votto to hit homerun (+275)

Votto leads the Cincinnati Reds in home runs with 28 and he hasn’t hit one since August 20th. He is due and is facing the left-handed Matthew Boyd today who is 3-7 with a 3.50 ERA and who gave up two home runs in his last start.

The White Sox still have a 9.5 game lead in the NL Central playoff race and if they are going to make any noise in the playoffs this year, they are going to have to show that they can win important games. On Friday, they lost to the Royals 7-2 in a game that saw starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel head to the IR with an injury. The White Sox should bounce back today against Royals starter Daniel Lynch who they have torched for nine earned runs over two games this season.

Braves and Rockies Under 10.5 runs (+100)

These teams combined for 11 runs in the first game of this four-game series and seven runs in Game 2. Heading into tonight’s matchup, the Braves starter Ian Anderson and the Rockies starter German Marquez are on nice streaks of not giving up runs on the road or at home, respectively. Anderson is averaging 1.6 runs given up on the road in his last five road starts and Marquez is averaging 1.8 runs given up at home over his last five home starts.

