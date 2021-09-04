 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity race at Darlington

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on September 4 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Darlington Raceway.

By Collin Sherwin
A general view of the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Darlington for two playoff races and one regular season race this weekend. While the Cup Series and Truck Series have begun their respective playoff schedules, the Xfinity Series is running the first of three races to conclude the regular season.

The Xfinity Series will run the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 4. The race will air on NBC Sports Network with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Daniel Hemric has claimed the pole position for Saturday’s race and AJ Allmendinger will join him on the front row. The lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula as NASCAR has limited qualifying in 2021 due to COVID-19. The formula factors in driver and owner results for the season and the most recent race.

Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook in what will be his first Xfinity race of the season. The Cup Series driver regularly runs the late summer Xfinity race at Darlington. Last year, he finished fifth, the year before he finished 38th, and the year before he finished fourth. He is installed at +120 to win, followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier (both at +700), Austin Cindric (+750), and Daniel Hemric (+900).

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity race at Darlington.

2021 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Daniel Hemric 18
2 AJ Allmendinger 16
3 Justin Haley 11
4 Justin Allgaier 7
5 Jeb Burton 10
6 Harrison Burton 20
7 Riley Herbst 98
8 Noah Gragson 9
9 Myatt Snider 2
10 Brett Moffitt 02
11 Sam Mayer 8
12 Ryan Sieg 39
13 Tommy Joe Martins 44
14 Denny Hamlin 54
15 Jeremy Clements 51
16 Josh Williams 92
17 Landon Cassill 4
18 David Starr 61
19 Michael Annett 1
20 Jade Buford 48
21 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
22 Alex Labbe 36
23 Brandon Brown 68
24 Austin Cindric 22
25 Brandon Jones 19
26 Mason Massey 17
27 Ryan Vargas 6
28 Tyler Reddick 23
29 Timmy Hill 66
30 Colby Howard 15
31 Colin Garrett 26
32 Joe Graf Jr 07
33 Matt Mills 5
34 Jesse Little 78
35 Austin Dillon 31
36 Ryan Ellis 99
37 Kyle Weatherman 47
38 Carson Ware 74
39 BJ McLeod 90
40 Gray Paulding 52

