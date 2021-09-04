Full starting grid for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity race at Darlington

NASCAR is headed to Darlington for two playoff races and one regular season race this weekend. While the Cup Series and Truck Series have begun their respective playoff schedules, the Xfinity Series is running the first of three races to conclude the regular season.

The Xfinity Series will run the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 4. The race will air on NBC Sports Network with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Daniel Hemric has claimed the pole position for Saturday’s race and AJ Allmendinger will join him on the front row. The lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula as NASCAR has limited qualifying in 2021 due to COVID-19. The formula factors in driver and owner results for the season and the most recent race.

Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook in what will be his first Xfinity race of the season. The Cup Series driver regularly runs the late summer Xfinity race at Darlington. Last year, he finished fifth, the year before he finished 38th, and the year before he finished fourth. He is installed at +120 to win, followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier (both at +700), Austin Cindric (+750), and Daniel Hemric (+900).

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity race at Darlington.