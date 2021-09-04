How to watch Warrington vs. Lara via live online stream

Saturday brings us a matinee of championship boxing on DAZN with three titles on the line in Leeds, England. A non-title fight between Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington is the main event, but the card includes two men’s IBO title bouts and a fight for the undisputed women’s lightweight title.

The fight card kicks off Saturday, September 4th at 2 p.m. ET, with ring walks for the main event at approximately 5 p.m. ET hour. The start time for the main event will depend on the length of the undercard, however. The fight will air via live stream on DAZN.

Three of the fights currently have odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Undisputed women’s lightweight champ Katie Taylor is a -4000 favorite against Jennifer Han, IBO men’s lightweight champ Jovanni Straffon is a slim -115 favorite against Maxi Hughes, and welterweight Conor Benn is a -1600 favorite against Adrian Granados.

Full Card