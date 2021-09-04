What time will Warrington vs. Lara fight start on September 4th

This weekend is a relatively quiet one for boxing, but we get what could be a fun card in Leeds, England on Saturday afternoon. The card is headlined by Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara facing off in a 12-round featherweight bout that is a rematch of Lara’s TKO win in February.

The fight card gets going on Saturday, September 4th at 2 p.m. ET, with ring walks for the main event at approximately 5 p.m. ET hour. The start time for the main event will depend on the length of the undercard, however. The fight will air via live stream on DAZN.

Notably, Warrington-Lara does not presently have odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, three of the preceding fights offer lines. Katie Taylor puts her undisputed lightweight title on the line against Jennifer Han and is installed at -4000 to win. Conor Benn faces Adrian Granados in a welterweight bout and Benn is a -1600 favorite. Jovanni Straffon and Maxi Hughes meet for Straffon’s IBO lightweight title, with Straffon a slim -115 favorite.

Full Card