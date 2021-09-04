How to watch the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is entering the final stretch before the start of the playoffs at the end of the month. The series is at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina this Saturday afternoon for the VFW Help a Hero 200. This is the third-to-last race of the regular season and it will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. You can watch via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Denny Hamlin enters Saturday as the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race at +120 while Noah Gragson follows him at +700. Sharing those same +700 odds is Justin Allgaier, who won the previous Xfinity Series race at Darlington back in May. Series leader Austin Cindric follows them up at +750.

How to watch the VFW Help A Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 4th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Live streaming the VFW Help A Hero 200 on NBC Sports will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.