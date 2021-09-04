 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the VFW Help A Hero 200 of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Darlington Raceway.

By Nick Simon
&nbsp;AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet, leads Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, and Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Car Shop Ford, during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is entering the final stretch before the start of the playoffs at the end of the month. The series is at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina this Saturday afternoon for the VFW Help a Hero 200. This is the third-to-last race of the regular season and it will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. You can watch via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Denny Hamlin enters Saturday as the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race at +120 while Noah Gragson follows him at +700. Sharing those same +700 odds is Justin Allgaier, who won the previous Xfinity Series race at Darlington back in May. Series leader Austin Cindric follows them up at +750.

How to watch the VFW Help A Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 4th
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports
Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Live streaming the VFW Help A Hero 200 on NBC Sports will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

