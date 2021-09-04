Full undercard for Josh Warrington-Mauricio Lara rematch

We get a little matinee boxing on Saturday, September 4th with a DAZN card coming to us live from Leeds, England. The card is topped by a rematch between Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara, but the 2 p.m. ET card features several worthwhile matchups.

The main event is scheduled to get going in the 5 p.m. hour. Warrington is looking for revenge after a stunning upset in February. Warrington was expected to get the win, but he suffered two knockdowns en route to a ninth round TKO loss to Lara.

The card opens with Mali Wright making his professional debut in a light heavyweight bout against Antony Woolery. The undercard includes a bout between Hopey Price and Zahid Hussain for the vacant IBO international super bantamweight title. This is only Price’s sixth career fight while Hussain comes into the fight with a 16-1 record. Hussain hasn’t fought since a decision win over Luke Fash in February 2020, while Price won a six-round decision last month over Claudio Grande.

The card will also see Jovanni Straffon putting his IBO lightweight title on the line against Maxi Hughes. Straffon is 24-3-1 and is making the first defense of a title he won against James Tennyson in May. Hughes is 23-5-2 and is coming off a March win over Paul Hyland Jr. in which he claimed the vacant BBBofC British Light Title.

The final title bout on this card will see Katie Taylor put her undisputed lightweight championship on the line against Jennifer Han in the co-feature. Taylor is 18-0 and has three straight defenses of her current collection of belts. Han is 18-3 and is making her lightweight debut after a five-year run as a featherweight champ.

Full Card for Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington