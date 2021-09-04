 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix in North Holland via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 02, 2021 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Holland this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 9 a.m. The circuit wrapped up two practice sessions on Friday. Both Saturday qualifying and the Sunday race will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to be the fastest qualifier on Saturday, installed at -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is also an even money favorite to win on Sunday. Current F1 points leader Lewis Hamilton follows him in both odds at +185 and +135, respectively.

How to watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 4
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Dutch Grand Prix starting lineup

Position Driver Car Time
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes TBD
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda TBD
3 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes TBD
4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes TBD
5 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda TBD
6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari TBD
7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari TBD
8 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes TBD
9 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda TBD
10 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault TBD
11 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault TBD
12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes TBD
13 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda TBD
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes TBD
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes TBD
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes TBD
17 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari TBD
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari TBD
19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari TBD
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari TBD

