Max Verstappen claims pole in F1 qualifying at Dutch Grand Prix

UPDATE 10:23 a.m. — Max Verstappen has claimed the pole, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished second and third in qualifying.

UPDATE 9:56 a.m. — An accident near the end of the second qualifying period brought Q2 to an early end. The second set of five drivers eliminated are George Russell, Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, and Yuki Tsunoda.

UPDATE 9:20 a.m. — The first five drivers eliminated in qualifying are Sergio Perez, Sebastian Vettel, Robert Kubica, Mick Schumacher, and Nikita Mazepin. They will occup spots 16-20 in the starting grid on Sunday.

Formula One racing has arrived in the Netherlands this weekend for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. This marks the first time the Dutch Grand Prix has run since 1985.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 9 a.m., also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Heading into qualifying, last week’s winner, Max Verstappen, is the favorite to claim pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -120. He’s followed by points leader Lewis Hamilton (+185), Valtteri Bottas (+650), and Charles Leclerc (+1400).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Dutch Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

UPDATE: Full starting grid after qualifying