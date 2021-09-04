US Open live stream: How to watch men’s Round 3 action on Saturday, September 4

The US Open third round continues on Saturday as the first of two weekends begins. The third round is when seeded players start to face off, but the men’s draw still features unseeded matchups as Labor Day weekend begins.

The most competitive match Saturday will likely come in the early afternoon when Jannik Sinner meets Gael Monfils in a matchup of seeded players. There is one match featuring unseeded players on both sides of the court with Oscar Otte facing Andreas Seppi. Top seed Novak Djokovic is in action Saturday as well when he meets Kei Nishikori. No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev, a contender for the title, concludes the day’s action when he faces American Jack Sock.

Men’s coverage will air all day on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

11:00 a.m.: No. 6 Matteo Berrettini (-235) vs. Ilya Ivashka (+190) — Grandstand

12:00 a.m.: Oscar Otte (-130) vs. Andreas Seppi (+105) — Court 17

1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Novak Djokovic (-4000) vs. Kei. Nishikori (+1300) — Arthur Ashe Stadium

2:00 p.m.: No. 13 Jannik Sinner (-170) vs. No. 17 Gael Monfils (+140) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

3:15 p.m.: Jenson Brooksby (-120) vs. No. 21 Alsan Karatsev (+100) — Court 17

5:00 p.m.: No. 22 Reilly Opelka (-240) vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili (+190) — Grandstand

7:00 p.m.: No. 7 Denis Shapovalov (-185) vs. Lloyd Harris (+150) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

8:15 p.m.: No. 4 Alexander Zverev (-3000) vs. Jack Sock (+1200) — Arthur Ashe Stadium