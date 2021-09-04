US Open live stream: How to watch women’s Round 3 on Saturday, September 4

The third round of the US Open continues into Saturday and the level of competition continues to ratchet up with more ranked matchups on the schedule.

The women’s draw will start at 11 a.m. ET with No. 6 seed Bianca Andreescu facing Greet Minnen. Andreescu enters Saturday’s competition as a favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -360 to win. We’ll then be treated to three straight ranked matchups with No. 10 Petra Kvitová facing No. 17 Maria Sakkari at noon, No. 11 Belinda Bencic facing No. 23 Jessica Pegula at 12:15 p.m. ET, and No. 7 Iga Swiatek battling No. 28 Anett Kontaveit at 1 p.m. ET. No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will also be in action in the evening at 7 p.m. ET.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.

Schedule and odds

11 a.m.: #6 Bianca Andreescu (-360) vs. Greet Minnn (+280) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

12 p.m.: #10 Petra Kvitová (-110) vs. #17 Maria Sakkari (-110) — Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:15 p.m.: #11 Belinda Bencic (-120) vs. #23 Jessica Pegula (+100) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

1 p.m. #7 Iga Swiatek (-110) vs. #28 Anett Kontaveit (-110) — Grandstand

2 p.m.: Emma Raducanu (-105) vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo (-115) — Court 17

3 p.m.: #4 Karolina Pliskova (-340) vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (+265) — Grandstand

7 p.m.: #1 Ashleigh Barty (-1200) vs. Shelby Rogers (+700) — Arthur Ashe Stadium

9 p.m. #14 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (-340) vs. Varvara Gracheva (+260) — Louis Armstrong Stadium