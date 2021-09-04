Injury tracker for Week 1 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.
Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.
In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.
The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.
Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season.
Western Michigan vs. Michigan (-17) 12:00 p.m. ET
Western Michigan
TE Brett Borske Doubtful - Knee
Michigan
No injuries to report
Stanford vs. Kansas State (-3) 12:00 p.m. ET
Stanford
CB S. Turner-Muhammad Out indefinitely - Undisclosed
S J. McGill Out indefinitely - Foot
WR M. Wilson Questionable Sat - Foot
Kansas State
WR Chabastin Taylor Prob Sat- Knee
Penn State vs. Wisconsin (-5.5) 12:00 p.m. ET
Penn State
LB C. Katshir Questionable Sat - Undisclosed
Wisconsin
LB I. Green-May Questionable Sat - Undisclosed
RB A. Roberts Out indefinitely - Poss. Suspension
WR D. Davis III Probable Sat - Concussion
WR K. Pryor Questionable Sat - Concussion
NT K. Benton Questionable Sat - Ankle
OL J. Tippmann Questionable Sat - Arm
OL L. Brown Questionable Sat - Head
RB J. Berger Questionable Sat - Leg
K J. Van Dyke Probable Sat - Leg
CB A. Ashford out for season - Arm
TE C. Dakovich out for season - Leg
Oklahoma (-31.5) vs. Tulane 12:00 p.m. ET
Oklahoma
WR T. Wease Out indefinitely - Lower Body
DL I. Thomas Questionable Sat - Poss. Suspension
QB S. Jones Questionable Sat - Eye
RB M. Major Out for season - Academics
Tulane
WR M. Jones out for season - Knee
WR D. Watts Questionable Sat - Undisclosed
West Virginia (-2.5) vs. Maryland 3:30 p.m. ET
West Virginia
TE M. O’Laughlin Probable Sat - Leg
Maryland
RB P. Boone Out Sat - Concussion
Alabama (-19.5) vs. Miami (FL) 3:30 p.m. ET
Alabama
LB Q. Robinson Out indefinitely - Suspension
DL L. Ray Ques Sat - Groin
WR J. Metchie III Prob Sat - Ankle
TE K. Randolph Ques Sat - Ankle
WR X. Williams out for season - Undisclosed
Miami
Safety A. Williams Out indefinitely - Disciplinary
QB D. King Probable Sat - Knee
RB D. Chaney Jr. Questionable Sat - Undisclosed
Indiana vs. Iowa (-4) 3:30 p.m. ET
Indiana
RB D. Ellis Questionable Sat - Leg
QB D. Williams II Out for season - Knee
Iowa
No injuries to report
Louisiana vs. Texas (-8) 4:30 p.m. ET
Louisiana
OL T. Brown Probable Sat - Upper Body
DL A. Landry Out for season - Undisclosed
Texas
TE B. Liebrock Out for season - Shoulder
WR T. Omeire Out Sat - Knee
WR J. Alexis Out for season - Knee
San Jose State vs. USC (-14) 5:00 p.m. ET
San Jose State
No injuries to report
USC
TE J. Falo Questionable Sat - Undisclosed
TE M. Epps Probable Sat - Toe
HB D. Barlow Questionable Sat - Hamstring
WR G. Bryant Jr. Out Sat - Hamstring
CB A. Otey Doub Sat - Wrist
RB K. Ingram Probable Sat - Ankle
DL K. Foreman Questionable Sat - Groin
LB J. Iosefa Out indefinitely - Knee
LB T. Katoa Out for season - Achilles
QB M. Hasan Out for season - Knee
Safety B. Allen Out for season - Knee
WR J. Smith Out for season - Foot
WR B. McCoy Out indefinitely - Personal
Texas Tech vs. Houston (-1.5) 7:00 p.m. ET
Texas Tech
RB S. Thompson Questionable Sat - Shoulder
WR E. Ezukanma Questionable Sat - Arm
Houston
RB J. Fullbright III Out for season - Knee
DL C. Nwankwo Out indefinitely - Suspension
Oregon State vs. Purdue (-7) 7:00 p.m. ET
Oregon State
QB T. Gebbia Out Sat - Hamstring
Purdue
No injuries to report
NIU vs. Georgia Tech (-13) 7:30 p.m. ET
NIU
No injuries to report
Georgia Tech
RB B. Jordan-Swilling Out Sat - Academics
WR L. Blackburn Out for season - Knee
Georgia vs. Clemson (-3) 7:30 p.m. ET
Georgia
WR A. Gilbert Questionable Sat - Personal
OL W. Ericson Questionable Sat - Hand
WR D. Blaylock Out Sat - Knee
RB K. McIntosh Questionable Sat - Arm
DB T. Smith Doub Sat - Foot
TE D. Washington Doub Sat - Foot
WR G. Pickens Out indefinitely - Knee
Clemson
WR J. Ngata Questionable Sat - Hamstring
CB F. Davis II Questionable Sat - Poss. Suspension
WR J. Ross Probable Sat - Neck
OL J. Williams Out for season - Undisclosed
QB T. Phommachanh Out indefinitely - Achilles
Florida Atlantic vs. Florida (-23.5) 7:30 p.m. ET
Florida Atlantic
No injuries to report
Florida
CB J. Hill Out for season - Knee
LSU (-2.5) vs. UCLA 8:30 p.m. ET
LSU
RB A. Goodwin Out Sat - Undisclosed
WR M. Nabers Out Sat - Shoulder
RB T. Davis-Prince Questionable Sat - Calf
RB J. Emery Jr. Probable Sat - Undisclosed
DE G. Logan Out indefinitely - Foot
QB M. Brennan Out indefinitely - Arm
UCLA
OL Sam Marrazzo Questionable Sat-Leg
WR Delon Hurt
Arizona vs. BYU (-12.5) 10:30 p.m. ET
Arizona
WR J. Joiner Out indefinitely - Foot
LB J. Triplett Questionable Sat - Knee
BYU
WR K. Epps Out Sat - Foot
WR P. Nacua Probable Sat - Undisclosed
WR B. Cosper Out for season - Undisclosed