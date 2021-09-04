Injury tracker for Week 1 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season.

Western Michigan vs. Michigan (-17) 12:00 p.m. ET

Western Michigan

TE Brett Borske Doubtful - Knee

Michigan

No injuries to report

Stanford vs. Kansas State (-3) 12:00 p.m. ET

Stanford

CB S. Turner-Muhammad Out indefinitely - Undisclosed

S J. McGill Out indefinitely - Foot

WR M. Wilson Questionable Sat - Foot

Kansas State

WR Chabastin Taylor Prob Sat- Knee

Penn State vs. Wisconsin (-5.5) 12:00 p.m. ET

Penn State

LB C. Katshir Questionable Sat - Undisclosed

Wisconsin

LB I. Green-May Questionable Sat - Undisclosed

RB A. Roberts Out indefinitely - Poss. Suspension

WR D. Davis III Probable Sat - Concussion

WR K. Pryor Questionable Sat - Concussion

NT K. Benton Questionable Sat - Ankle

OL J. Tippmann Questionable Sat - Arm

OL L. Brown Questionable Sat - Head

RB J. Berger Questionable Sat - Leg

K J. Van Dyke Probable Sat - Leg

CB A. Ashford out for season - Arm

TE C. Dakovich out for season - Leg

Oklahoma (-31.5) vs. Tulane 12:00 p.m. ET

Oklahoma

WR T. Wease Out indefinitely - Lower Body

DL I. Thomas Questionable Sat - Poss. Suspension

QB S. Jones Questionable Sat - Eye

RB M. Major Out for season - Academics

Tulane

WR M. Jones out for season - Knee

WR D. Watts Questionable Sat - Undisclosed

West Virginia (-2.5) vs. Maryland 3:30 p.m. ET

West Virginia

TE M. O’Laughlin Probable Sat - Leg

Maryland

RB P. Boone Out Sat - Concussion

Alabama (-19.5) vs. Miami (FL) 3:30 p.m. ET

Alabama

LB Q. Robinson Out indefinitely - Suspension

DL L. Ray Ques Sat - Groin

WR J. Metchie III Prob Sat - Ankle

TE K. Randolph Ques Sat - Ankle

WR X. Williams out for season - Undisclosed

Miami

Safety A. Williams Out indefinitely - Disciplinary

QB D. King Probable Sat - Knee

RB D. Chaney Jr. Questionable Sat - Undisclosed

Indiana vs. Iowa (-4) 3:30 p.m. ET

Indiana

RB D. Ellis Questionable Sat - Leg

QB D. Williams II Out for season - Knee

Iowa

No injuries to report

Louisiana vs. Texas (-8) 4:30 p.m. ET

Louisiana

OL T. Brown Probable Sat - Upper Body

DL A. Landry Out for season - Undisclosed

Texas

TE B. Liebrock Out for season - Shoulder

WR T. Omeire Out Sat - Knee

WR J. Alexis Out for season - Knee

San Jose State vs. USC (-14) 5:00 p.m. ET

San Jose State

No injuries to report

USC

TE J. Falo Questionable Sat - Undisclosed

TE M. Epps Probable Sat - Toe

HB D. Barlow Questionable Sat - Hamstring

WR G. Bryant Jr. Out Sat - Hamstring

CB A. Otey Doub Sat - Wrist

RB K. Ingram Probable Sat - Ankle

DL K. Foreman Questionable Sat - Groin

LB J. Iosefa Out indefinitely - Knee

LB T. Katoa Out for season - Achilles

QB M. Hasan Out for season - Knee

Safety B. Allen Out for season - Knee

WR J. Smith Out for season - Foot

WR B. McCoy Out indefinitely - Personal

Texas Tech vs. Houston (-1.5) 7:00 p.m. ET

Texas Tech

RB S. Thompson Questionable Sat - Shoulder

WR E. Ezukanma Questionable Sat - Arm

Houston

RB J. Fullbright III Out for season - Knee

DL C. Nwankwo Out indefinitely - Suspension

Oregon State vs. Purdue (-7) 7:00 p.m. ET

Oregon State

QB T. Gebbia Out Sat - Hamstring

Purdue

No injuries to report

NIU vs. Georgia Tech (-13) 7:30 p.m. ET

NIU

No injuries to report

Georgia Tech

RB B. Jordan-Swilling Out Sat - Academics

WR L. Blackburn Out for season - Knee

Georgia vs. Clemson (-3) 7:30 p.m. ET

Georgia

WR A. Gilbert Questionable Sat - Personal

OL W. Ericson Questionable Sat - Hand

WR D. Blaylock Out Sat - Knee

RB K. McIntosh Questionable Sat - Arm

DB T. Smith Doub Sat - Foot

TE D. Washington Doub Sat - Foot

WR G. Pickens Out indefinitely - Knee

Clemson

WR J. Ngata Questionable Sat - Hamstring

CB F. Davis II Questionable Sat - Poss. Suspension

WR J. Ross Probable Sat - Neck

OL J. Williams Out for season - Undisclosed

QB T. Phommachanh Out indefinitely - Achilles

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida (-23.5) 7:30 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic

No injuries to report

Florida

CB J. Hill Out for season - Knee

LSU (-2.5) vs. UCLA 8:30 p.m. ET

LSU

RB A. Goodwin Out Sat - Undisclosed

WR M. Nabers Out Sat - Shoulder

RB T. Davis-Prince Questionable Sat - Calf

RB J. Emery Jr. Probable Sat - Undisclosed

DE G. Logan Out indefinitely - Foot

QB M. Brennan Out indefinitely - Arm

UCLA

OL Sam Marrazzo Questionable Sat-Leg

WR Delon Hurt

Arizona vs. BYU (-12.5) 10:30 p.m. ET

Arizona

WR J. Joiner Out indefinitely - Foot

LB J. Triplett Questionable Sat - Knee

BYU

WR K. Epps Out Sat - Foot

WR P. Nacua Probable Sat - Undisclosed

WR B. Cosper Out for season - Undisclosed