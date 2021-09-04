Injury tracker for Week 1 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.
Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.
In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.
The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.
Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season.
Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State (-32.5) 7:00 p.m. ET
Oklahoma State
QB Spencer Sanders Out Sat- COVID-19 protocols
Texas Tech vs. Houston (-1.5) 7:00 p.m. ET
Texas Tech
RB S. Thompson Questionable Sat - Shoulder
WR E. Ezukanma Questionable Sat - Arm
Houston
RB J. Fullbright III Out for season - Knee
DL C. Nwankwo Out indefinitely - Suspension
Oregon State vs. Purdue (-7) 7:00 p.m. ET
Oregon State
QB T. Gebbia Out Sat - Hamstring
Purdue
No injuries to report
NIU vs. Georgia Tech (-13) 7:30 p.m. ET
NIU
No injuries to report
Georgia Tech
RB B. Jordan-Swilling Out Sat - Academics
WR L. Blackburn Out for season - Knee
Georgia vs. Clemson (-3) 7:30 p.m. ET
Georgia
WR A. Gilbert Questionable Sat - Personal
OL W. Ericson Probable Sat - Hand
OL O. Condon Questionable Sat - Undisclosed
WR D. Blaylock Doubtful Sat - Knee
RB K. McIntosh Questionable Sat - Arm
DB T. Smith Doubtful Sat - Foot
TE D. Washington Doubtful Sat - Foot
WR G. Pickens Out indefinitely - Knee
Clemson
WR J. Ngata Questionable Sat - Hamstring
CB F. Davis II Questionable Sat - Poss. Suspension
WR J. Ross Will Play Sat - Neck
OL J. Williams Out for season - Undisclosed
QB T. Phommachanh Out indefinitely - Achilles
DT Tyler Davis Out - Undisclosed
WR Brannon Spector Out - Undisclosed
OL Mason Trotter Out - Undisclosed
Florida Atlantic vs. Florida (-23.5) 7:30 p.m. ET
Florida Atlantic
No injuries to report
Florida
CB J. Hill Out for season - Knee
LSU (-2.5) vs. UCLA 8:30 p.m. ET
LSU
RB A. Goodwin Out Sat - Undisclosed
WR M. Nabers Out Sat - Shoulder
RB T. Davis-Prince Questionable Sat - Calf
RB J. Emery Jr. Probable Sat - Undisclosed
DE G. Logan Out indefinitely - Foot
QB M. Brennan Out indefinitely - Arm
UCLA
OL S. Marrazzo Questionable Sat-Leg
WR D. Hurt Out for season- Suspension
Arizona vs. BYU (-12.5) 10:30 p.m. ET
Arizona
WR J. Joiner Out indefinitely - Foot
LB J. Triplett Questionable Sat - Knee
BYU
WR K. Epps Out Sat - Foot
WR P. Nacua Probable Sat - Undisclosed
WR B. Cosper Out for season - Undisclosed