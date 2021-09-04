Injury tracker for Week 1 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season.

Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State (-32.5) 7:00 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State

QB Spencer Sanders Out Sat- COVID-19 protocols

Texas Tech vs. Houston (-1.5) 7:00 p.m. ET

Texas Tech

RB S. Thompson Questionable Sat - Shoulder

WR E. Ezukanma Questionable Sat - Arm

Houston

RB J. Fullbright III Out for season - Knee

DL C. Nwankwo Out indefinitely - Suspension

Oregon State vs. Purdue (-7) 7:00 p.m. ET

Oregon State

QB T. Gebbia Out Sat - Hamstring

Purdue

No injuries to report

NIU vs. Georgia Tech (-13) 7:30 p.m. ET

NIU

No injuries to report

Georgia Tech

RB B. Jordan-Swilling Out Sat - Academics

WR L. Blackburn Out for season - Knee

Georgia vs. Clemson (-3) 7:30 p.m. ET

Georgia

WR A. Gilbert Questionable Sat - Personal

OL W. Ericson Probable Sat - Hand

OL O. Condon Questionable Sat - Undisclosed

WR D. Blaylock Doubtful Sat - Knee

RB K. McIntosh Questionable Sat - Arm

DB T. Smith Doubtful Sat - Foot

TE D. Washington Doubtful Sat - Foot

WR G. Pickens Out indefinitely - Knee

Clemson

WR J. Ngata Questionable Sat - Hamstring

CB F. Davis II Questionable Sat - Poss. Suspension

WR J. Ross Will Play Sat - Neck

OL J. Williams Out for season - Undisclosed

QB T. Phommachanh Out indefinitely - Achilles

DT Tyler Davis Out - Undisclosed

WR Brannon Spector Out - Undisclosed

OL Mason Trotter Out - Undisclosed

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida (-23.5) 7:30 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic

No injuries to report

Florida

CB J. Hill Out for season - Knee

LSU (-2.5) vs. UCLA 8:30 p.m. ET

LSU

RB A. Goodwin Out Sat - Undisclosed

WR M. Nabers Out Sat - Shoulder

RB T. Davis-Prince Questionable Sat - Calf

RB J. Emery Jr. Probable Sat - Undisclosed

DE G. Logan Out indefinitely - Foot

QB M. Brennan Out indefinitely - Arm

UCLA

OL S. Marrazzo Questionable Sat-Leg

WR D. Hurt Out for season- Suspension

Arizona vs. BYU (-12.5) 10:30 p.m. ET

Arizona

WR J. Joiner Out indefinitely - Foot

LB J. Triplett Questionable Sat - Knee

BYU

WR K. Epps Out Sat - Foot

WR P. Nacua Probable Sat - Undisclosed

WR B. Cosper Out for season - Undisclosed