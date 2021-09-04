John Metchie injury: Status of Alabama WR for game vs. Miami

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will open the season in Atlanta against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, and they’ll have their projected top pass catcher on the field.

Wide receiver John Metchie III is indeed good to go for the Chik-Fil-A Kickoff after battling a nagging ankle injury for the second half of Alabama’s national title run last season. He was limited in spring practice and listed as questionable for a portion of the offseason but is back and fully healthy for the opener against the Hurricanes.

The speedy wideout from Canada is being hyped as the next in line of dominant, NFL ready receivers the Crimson Tide has produced in recent seasons. As a sophomore last season, he caught 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns, stepping into an expanded role after Jaylen Waddle went down with an injury. He caught eight passes for 81 yards in the College Football Playoff title game against Ohio State this past January.