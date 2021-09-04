Korey Foreman injury: Status of USC D-lineman for game vs. San Jose State

Heading into today’s season opener versus San Jose State, highly touted USC freshman defensive end Korey Foreman is listed as probable and is expected to be utilized in a limited capacity.

Foreman suffered a groin injury during fall camp a few weeks back, but managed to practice through it and even participated in a team scrimmage. Heading into this afternoon’s non-conference battle with the Spartans, Foreman was listed second on the depth chart. Trojans defensive line coach Vic So’oto indicated that he’ll play “as much as he can take” while defensive coordinator Todd Orlando echoed those sentiments saying that he’ll play quite a bit.

The freshman is set to make his USC debut as one of the program’s top recruiting gets in the Clay Helton era. A consensus five-star prospect out of Centennial High School in Corona, CA, Foreman was rated as the nation’s top defensive end prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 2 prospect overall on 247 Sports.