Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19, won’t coach Ole Miss in Monday’s game

Update: 9:39 AM — Kiffin hasn’t named an interim head coach. When asked on College Gameday he said that the coaching staff has been trained well and will step up.

Lane Kiffin will not be coaching the Ole Miss Rebels in their season opener against Louisville on Monday as he has tested positive for Covid-19, per himself on Twitter. Kiffin calls this a breakthrough case and is relieved that it doesn’t appear that Ole Miss has anymore Covid-positives at this time. They will continue to test their team and staff as they get ready for Monday’s game in Atlanta.

Ole Miss remains a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is the home team for this neutral site game that will be in Atlanta, Georgia. The over/under is at a whopping 76 total points, so bettors are expecting little defense in this one.

And who can blame them? Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral is looking to build on an impressive end to the Rebels 2020 season. Corral went 4-1 in the Rebels final five games in the 2020 season throwing for 1,903 yards and 17 touchdowns. Even with Kiffin not with the team, Ole Miss is going to try and set the tone for the season in this season opener with one of the best-returning offenses in FBS football.