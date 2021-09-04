How to watch Kent State vs. Texas A&M via live online stream

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the #6 ranked Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 1 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. With the Aggies entering the game ranked sixth in the country, there is no margin for error in Week 1 if they want to have CFP hopes by the end of the year.

The Golden Flashes (0-0, 0-0 MAC) are coming off a shortened 2020 season that saw them only play in four games where they managed a 3-1 record. The Aggies (0-0, 0-0SEC) named true freshman Haynes King as their starting quarterback with long-time starter Kellen Mond now in the NFL, and the team looks to compete for the SEC West crown this year.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas A&M is a 29.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -5000 on the moneyline. That makes Kent State a +2000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.