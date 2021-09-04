 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Kent State vs. Texas A&M via live online stream

Jimbo Fisher, new contract in hand, starts his quest to get the Aggies to their first College Football Playoff.

By Collin Sherwin
Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies looks on during the first half of the spring game at Kyle Field on April 24, 2021 in College Station, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the #6 ranked Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 1 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. With the Aggies entering the game ranked sixth in the country, there is no margin for error in Week 1 if they want to have CFP hopes by the end of the year.

The Golden Flashes (0-0, 0-0 MAC) are coming off a shortened 2020 season that saw them only play in four games where they managed a 3-1 record. The Aggies (0-0, 0-0SEC) named true freshman Haynes King as their starting quarterback with long-time starter Kellen Mond now in the NFL, and the team looks to compete for the SEC West crown this year.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas A&M is a 29.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -5000 on the moneyline. That makes Kent State a +2000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.

