Updated odds, bet splits, and TV schedule of Top 25 games for Week 1 of college football

The first major day of college football is here! And whether you’re under the shade of a tailgate, or on your couch with multiple screens running, we are here for you all day as the first day of CFB chaos is upon us.
No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 14 Miami in the first of two neutral site games this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Roll Tide has a new look offense without Mac Jones and Najee Harris, but Dr. D’Eriq King MBA (we’re assuming, he’s been in college long enough) has also one of the most dynamic players in college football since his freshman season in 1974. The Canes have athletes all over the field on defense, but will face a stiff challenge today.
Also in Charlotte are two teams with a goal that is nothing less than the College Football Playoff as Georgia takes on Clemson. The Dawgs have yet to win a massive non-conference regular season contest under Kirby Smart, and will face perhaps their toughest test of the 2021 season. Clemson brings in DJ Uiagalelei to replace Trevor Lawrence, and keep an eye on the status of Justyn Ross at receiver.
Here are the odds, bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook, kickoff times, and TV network for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season:
Last updated: 10:40 a.m. ET Saturday afternoon.
College Football Week 1 Grid
|Teams
|Time
|Point Spread
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Total Points
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Moneyline
|% Handle
|% Bets
|#19 Penn State
|12:00 PM
|+5.5
|37%
|40%
|Over 50.0
|60%
|50%
|+175
|40%
|27%
|#12 Wisconsin
|Fox
|-5.5
|63%
|60%
|Under 50.0
|40%
|50%
|-210
|60%
|73%
|#2 Oklahoma
|12:00 PM
|-31.5
|96%
|84%
|Over 68.5
|53%
|55%
|-9000
|96%
|97%
|Tulane
|ABC
|+31.5
|4%
|16%
|Under 68.5
|47%
|45%
|+3000
|4%
|3%
|Fresno State
|7:00 PM
|+20.5
|51%
|40%
|Over 64.0
|39%
|48%
|+800
|5%
|2%
|#11 Oregon
|FS1
|-20.5
|49%
|60%
|Under 64.0
|61%
|52%
|-1375
|95%
|98%
|#1 Alabama
|3:30 PM
|-19.5
|77%
|67%
|Over 61.0
|57%
|66%
|-1125
|91%
|96%
|#14 Miami FL
|ABC
|+19.5
|23%
|33%
|Under 61.0
|43%
|34%
|+700
|9%
|4%
|#17 Indiana
|3:30 PM
|+4
|51%
|52%
|Over 46.0
|44%
|66%
|+160
|70%
|44%
|#18 Iowa
|BTN
|-4
|49%
|48%
|Under 46.0
|56%
|34%
|-190
|30%
|56%
|Miami OH
|3:30 PM
|+23
|6%
|12%
|Over 50.5
|11%
|87%
|+1000
|6%
|2%
|#8 Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|-23
|94%
|88%
|Under 50.5
|89%
|13%
|-2000
|94%
|98%
|#23 Louisiana-Lafayette
|4:30 PM
|+8
|44%
|28%
|Over 58.0
|33%
|65%
|+260
|28%
|5%
|#21 Texas
|Fox
|-8
|56%
|72%
|Under 58.0
|67%
|35%
|-335
|72%
|95%
|San Jose State
|5:00 PM
|+14
|55%
|34%
|Over 59.5
|82%
|83%
|+435
|6%
|1%
|#15 USC
|Pac-12 Net
|-14
|45%
|66%
|Under 59.5
|18%
|17%
|-600
|94%
|99%
|#5 Georgia
|7:30 PM
|+3
|45%
|42%
|Over 50.0
|83%
|91%
|+130
|49%
|36%
|#3 Clemson
|ABC
|-3
|52%
|56%
|Under 50.0
|17%
|9%
|-150
|51%
|64%
|Florida Atlantic
|7:30p
|+23.5
|23%
|24%
|Over 52.5
|45%
|86%
|+1100
|12%
|1%
|#13 Florida
|SECN
|-23.5
|77%
|76%
|Under 52.5
|55%
|14%
|-2200
|88%
|99%
|Kent State
|8:00 PM
|+29.5
|45%
|14%
|Over 67.0
|80%
|64%
|+2500
|9%
|2%
|#6 Texas A&M
|ESPNU
|-29.5
|55%
|86%
|Under 67.0
|20%
|36%
|-8000
|91%
|98%
|#16 LSU
|8:30 PM
|-2.5
|69%
|65%
|Over 65.0
|14%
|28%
|-135
|70%
|78%
|UCLA
|Fox
|+2.5
|31%
|35%
|Under 65.0
|86%
|72%
|+115
|30%
|22%
