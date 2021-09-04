Updated odds, bet splits, and TV schedule of Top 25 games for Week 1 of college football

The first major day of college football is here! And whether you’re under the shade of a tailgate, or on your couch with multiple screens running, we are here for you all day as the first day of CFB chaos is upon us.

No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 14 Miami in the first of two neutral site games this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Roll Tide has a new look offense without Mac Jones and Najee Harris, but Dr. D’Eriq King MBA (we’re assuming, he’s been in college long enough) has also one of the most dynamic players in college football since his freshman season in 1974. The Canes have athletes all over the field on defense, but will face a stiff challenge today.

Also in Charlotte are two teams with a goal that is nothing less than the College Football Playoff as Georgia takes on Clemson. The Dawgs have yet to win a massive non-conference regular season contest under Kirby Smart, and will face perhaps their toughest test of the 2021 season. Clemson brings in DJ Uiagalelei to replace Trevor Lawrence, and keep an eye on the status of Justyn Ross at receiver.

Here are the odds, bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook, kickoff times, and TV network for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season:

College Football Week 1 Grid Teams Time Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Time Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets #19 Penn State 12:00 PM +5.5 37% 40% Over 50.0 60% 50% +175 40% 27% #12 Wisconsin Fox -5.5 63% 60% Under 50.0 40% 50% -210 60% 73% #2 Oklahoma 12:00 PM -31.5 96% 84% Over 68.5 53% 55% -9000 96% 97% Tulane ABC +31.5 4% 16% Under 68.5 47% 45% +3000 4% 3% Fresno State 7:00 PM +20.5 51% 40% Over 64.0 39% 48% +800 5% 2% #11 Oregon FS1 -20.5 49% 60% Under 64.0 61% 52% -1375 95% 98% #1 Alabama 3:30 PM -19.5 77% 67% Over 61.0 57% 66% -1125 91% 96% #14 Miami FL ABC +19.5 23% 33% Under 61.0 43% 34% +700 9% 4% #17 Indiana 3:30 PM +4 51% 52% Over 46.0 44% 66% +160 70% 44% #18 Iowa BTN -4 49% 48% Under 46.0 56% 34% -190 30% 56% Miami OH 3:30 PM +23 6% 12% Over 50.5 11% 87% +1000 6% 2% #8 Cincinnati ESPN+ -23 94% 88% Under 50.5 89% 13% -2000 94% 98% #23 Louisiana-Lafayette 4:30 PM +8 44% 28% Over 58.0 33% 65% +260 28% 5% #21 Texas Fox -8 56% 72% Under 58.0 67% 35% -335 72% 95% San Jose State 5:00 PM +14 55% 34% Over 59.5 82% 83% +435 6% 1% #15 USC Pac-12 Net -14 45% 66% Under 59.5 18% 17% -600 94% 99% #5 Georgia 7:30 PM +3 45% 42% Over 50.0 83% 91% +130 49% 36% #3 Clemson ABC -3 52% 56% Under 50.0 17% 9% -150 51% 64% Florida Atlantic 7:30p +23.5 23% 24% Over 52.5 45% 86% +1100 12% 1% #13 Florida SECN -23.5 77% 76% Under 52.5 55% 14% -2200 88% 99% Kent State 8:00 PM +29.5 45% 14% Over 67.0 80% 64% +2500 9% 2% #6 Texas A&M ESPNU -29.5 55% 86% Under 67.0 20% 36% -8000 91% 98% #16 LSU 8:30 PM -2.5 69% 65% Over 65.0 14% 28% -135 70% 78% UCLA Fox +2.5 31% 35% Under 65.0 86% 72% +115 30% 22%

