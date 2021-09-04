 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal to miss Penn State game due to positive COVID test

The defense for the Badgers takes a hit today before their game with Penn State.

The Wisconsin Badgers were dealt a blow to their defensive depth chart just hours before their season opener against Penn State. Starting inside linebacker Leo Chenal confirmed via Instagram that he will miss today’s game due to a positive COVID test. He will also miss next week’s home matchup against Eastern Michigan.

The junior was set to begin his second year as a starter in Madison. Last season, he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades by posting 46 tackles, six TFLs, three sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. His 13 tackle performance in the Paul Bunyan Axe rivalry game against Minnesota earned him national accolades as he was named the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week right before Christmas.

Paul Chryst, Jim Leonhard, and the Badger staff will now most likely turn to sophomore Tatum Grass, who was listed right behind Chenal on the depth chart. The Badgers enters today’s noon kickoff at Camp Randall as a 5.5-point favorite.

