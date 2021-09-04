Spencer Rattler picked off, Heisman campaign over

The Oklahoma Sooners are hosting the Tulane Green Wave to open up the season after the game was moved to Norman due to Hurricane Ida. With Oklahoma a massive favorite in this one, all eyes were on All-American Spencer Rattler when this one kicked off. Rattler, the redshirt sophomore quarterback for the Sooners, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman.

On the second pass of the game, Rattler dropped back and threw into triple coverage and was promptly intercepted. This is certainly not the way he wanted to start his Heisman campaign.

Spencer Rattler intercepted on his 2nd pass of the season



And even worse, the Wave came down and scored off the turnover to take a 7-0 lead in what is theoretically a home game for them in Norman. Quarterback Michael Pratt found Cameron Carroll for a six-yard touchdown reception. Pratt was four for six on the drive.

Oklahoma closed as a 31-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rattler’s odds to win the Heisman trophy still stand at +600, the best odds in the NCAA.