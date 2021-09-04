 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spencer Rattler picked off, Heisman campaign over

An inauspicious start for the leading Heisman Trophy candidate during Week 1 against Tulane

By Collin Sherwin
Quarterback Spencer Rattler of the Oklahoma Sooners heads off the field before a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners are hosting the Tulane Green Wave to open up the season after the game was moved to Norman due to Hurricane Ida. With Oklahoma a massive favorite in this one, all eyes were on All-American Spencer Rattler when this one kicked off. Rattler, the redshirt sophomore quarterback for the Sooners, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman.

On the second pass of the game, Rattler dropped back and threw into triple coverage and was promptly intercepted. This is certainly not the way he wanted to start his Heisman campaign.

And even worse, the Wave came down and scored off the turnover to take a 7-0 lead in what is theoretically a home game for them in Norman. Quarterback Michael Pratt found Cameron Carroll for a six-yard touchdown reception. Pratt was four for six on the drive.

Oklahoma closed as a 31-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rattler’s odds to win the Heisman trophy still stand at +600, the best odds in the NCAA.

