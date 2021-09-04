Rutgers with the first FIVER of the 2021 college football season

Here it is, in all its glory.

Rutgers punter Adam Korsak kicked a 56-yard punt that Rutgers was able to down at the one-yard line. After a Temple incomplete pass on first down and a two-yard rush by running back Edwards Saydee, the Temple Owls faces 3rd and 8. Quarterback D’Wan Mathis was sacked for a loss of three yards in the endzone by Olakunle Fatukasi for Rutgers.

On the ensuing possession off the safety, Rutgers was able to start with great field position as Cruickshank returned the free kick 57 yards to the Temple 33 yard-line. As the Rutgers offense tried to settle in, they were able to get a first down through the air and it looked like six points were in their sights. Unfortunately, once the team got down to the Temple 12-yard line, a six-yard pass, a negative one-yard rush and an incomplete pass were all they could muster. This lead to a 25-yard field goal and gave us the glory that is a Fiver.