Georgia State punts twice, Army muffs twice, but GSU holds twice

If you look hard enough in college football, you’ll discover some weird scenarios like one in Atlanta on Saturday. Early in their Week 1 battle with the Army Black Knights, the Georgia State Panthers had the misfortune of having two fumble recoveries off punts called back because of holding penalties.

With their second drive of the game stalling at on their own 37, a 30-yard punt from Michael Hayes was muffed by Black Knights returner Caleb John and recovered by Panthers special teamer Jacorey Crawford, only for a holding penalty to negate the play.

Backed up to their own 27, GSU punted again and a 35-yard Hayes kick was muffed once again, this time by Tyrell Robinson, and recovered by Jamyest Williams on the 25 to set the Panthers up with good field position. But unfortunately for the home team, an apparent hold erased all of that.

After all that, the penalties pushed Georgia State all the way back into their own red zone to punt and Army got a decent return, so they're gonna start just shy of midfield.



7-0 Army, 8:08 1Q. #GSUFootball — THERSdayNight.com (@THERSdayNight) September 4, 2021

GSU was forced punt one last time, where Army took over around midfield and went on a two-minute scoring drive that ended with a touchdown.

Penalties will kill you folks and with Georgia State currently trailing 21-0, that may prove to be the difference of the game.