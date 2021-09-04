Penn State vs. Wisconsin turning into rock fight, pregame under staying intact

Penn State’s Week 1 battle at Wisconsin is turning into an old-fashioned, Big Ten rockfight and the Nittany Lions have snuffed out two potential Badger scoring opportunities to keep the game scoreless late into the first half and the pregame Under of 48.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook well in tact.

It started with Arnold Ebekitie blocking Collin Larsh’s 25-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter to keep the game scoreless.

BLOCK!



PENN STATE’S SPECIAL TEAMS COME UP HUGE! — Roar Lions Roar (@RLRblog) September 4, 2021

After giving the ball back to Wisconsin, the Badgers managed to get a drive going downfield deep into PSU territory before quarterback Graham Mertz coughed up the ball on the 13 and was recovered by Penn State’s Nick Taburton

Both teams are struggling to get anything going offensively, combining for less that 150 yards of total offense so far in the first half.

The total on this game was moved down to 48.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook right before kickoff and the under is looking like the safe bet barring some unusual fireworks show for the rest of the game.