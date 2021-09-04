Michigan’s Ronnie Bell carted to locker room after suffering knee injury

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell was carted to the locker room during the team’s contest against Western Michigan after suffering a leg injury. Bell was expected to be a big part of Michigan’s offense in 2021 and could miss significant time. There’s no update yet on his status going forward, but the injury did not look good.

Ronnie Bell being carted off pic.twitter.com/6xlEIFgyQJ — Justin Groc (@justgroc) September 4, 2021

Bell had a touchdown earlier in the game on this catch from Cade McNamara. The 76-yard score proved Michigan has the ability to hit big plays this season, something previous squads under Jim Harbaugh lacked.

WR Ronnie Bell ! TD WOLVERINES !



QB Cade McNamara trouve le receveur senior qui se débarasse de son défenseur pour inscrire un TD de 76 yards !



Michigan 17, Western Michigan 7pic.twitter.com/8XM4xsicpT — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) September 4, 2021

If Bell were to miss significant time, expect TE Erick Ali and WR Cornelius Johnson to be McNamara’s biggest targets. The Wolverines do have a decent running back tandem with Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, but Bell’s loss will be difficult to overcome against tougher competition in conference play.

Michigan does have three five-star wide receivers from the 2020 recruiting class, but it’s unclear whether they’ll see time. Expect the Wolverines to lean on the ground game more going forward.