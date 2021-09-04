Washington State QB Jarrett Guarantano named Week 1 starter

Hours before their Week 1 matchup with Utah State Aggies, Washington State Cougars has named Jarrett Guarantano the starting quarterback for the season opener.

Guarantano beat out Cougar returnee Jayden de Laura for the job.

Guarantano is set to make his Wazzu debut after transferring from the University of Tennessee this past January.

In Knoxville, he consistently appeared under center for the Vols since his redshirt freshman campaign in 2017. Making 32 starts, he threw for over 6,000 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions and joined the company of Peyton Manning and Tyler Bray as the only quarterbacks in Tennessee football history to throw for 400 yards in a game.

As a graduate transfer, Guarantano will now be tasked to guide head coach Nick Rolovich’s Air Raid offense into a new season in Pullman. Wazzu enters tonight as a 17.5-point favorite over the Utah State Aggies on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the overall total set at 66.