Penn State-Wisconsin first ranked game since 2016 to be scoreless at halftime

The Week 1 battle between the Nittany Lions and Badgers has turned into a rock fight.

By Nick Simon Updated
NCAA Football: Penn State at Wisconsin Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 1 Big Ten battle between the No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday went into the half tied 0-0 and with that, it made a little bit of history...

This season-opening battle at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI, has been the textbook example of a good, old-fashioned Big Ten rock fight with defense and special teams reigning supreme. Both teams have combined for only 175 yards of total offense with PSU only recording one, yes, one first down in the entire first half.

They’ve more than made up for it on defense and special teams however, as they forced one Wisconsin fumble in the red zone and blocked a field goal that would’ve put the Badgers up by three. UW quarterback Graham Mertz went 7-12 for 42 yards in the first half. Meanwhile, Penn State’s Sean Clifford struggled by going 9-15 for 50 yards.

We’ll see which defense blinks first as the second half unfolds. UPDATE...it was Wisconsin:

