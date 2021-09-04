Who is on the European Ryder Cup team for the 2021 competition

The 2021-21 PGA Tour season is coming to a close on Sunday at the TOUR Championship, while the European Tour moves along in its more calendar year-based schedule. Due to the difference in how the seasons are structured, qualifying for the US and European Ryder Cup teams happen at different times in August and September.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 24-26 on the Straits course at Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin. Team USA will face Team Europe with 12 golfers on each side. The three-day tournament will feature 4 foursome and 4 fourball matches on Friday, a repeat of that on Saturday, and then 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Team USA features six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks, while Team Europe will have nine automatic qualifiers and three captain’s picks. The Team Europe Captain is Padraig Harrington with Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell serving as Vice Captains. The Team USA Captain is Steve Stricker and his Vice Captains are Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson.

Team Europe has not wrapped up automatic qualifying, but we’ve got some golfers who have all but secured a spot on the team. The team will include the leading four players on the Race to Dubai Points List for the European Tour and five players who did not qualify in that matter based on World Points List standings. Team Europe Captain Padraig Harrington will select the final three players.

The current top six in European points has the group of players closest to securing one of the top four spots:

Jon Rahm — 10,122.82 Tommy Fleetwood — 5,483.52 Tyrrell Hatton — 5,242.76 Rory McIlroy — 4,810.17 Bernd Wiesberger — 4,692.45 Matt Fitzpatrick — 4,641.62

Here is the top ten on the World Points List. Players with an asterisk are in the top four in the above automatic qualifications.