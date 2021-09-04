Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux lays big hit, records sack fumble in season opener [VIDEO]

The Oregon Ducks aren’t even a full quarter into their season opener against the Fresno State Bulldogs and star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is already causing havoc.

Here’s him recording a lethal sack fumble early in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. Quarterbacks beware...

The junior Thibodeaux is gearing up for what should be a monster year in 2021. The former five-star prospect has been one of the most elite edge rushers since he arrived to Eugene in 2019. He earned Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019 and followed that up with a dominant 2020 season that earned him All-American honors. In last year’s conference championship game against USC, the projected top-five 2022 NFL Draft pick recorded 12 quarterback pressures, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Unfortunately for the Ducks, the defensive superstar appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the contest. His status for the rest of the game is currently unknown, though he was able to walk off the field without assistance.