 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Miami suspends three players for violation of team rules ahead of game vs. Alabama

The suspensions range from two to six weeks, beginning with the Alabama game.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Bethune-Cookman v Miami
Larry Hodges of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with the touchdown rings against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes have suspended TE Larry Hodges, RB Jaylan Knighton and S Avantae Williams for a violation of team rules ahead of the team’s game against No. 1 Alabama. Hodges is suspended for two weeks, while Williams is out six weeks. Knighton is out four weeks for the violations.

The Hurricanes were already big underdogs entering the contest against Alabama, but the suspensions add another layer of concern for Miami. Star QB D’Eriq King is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, but he’s expected to play.

Hodges was not expected to be a big factor after catching just two passes in the 2019 season (both were touchdowns), but Knighton’s absence will be a problem. The running back was expected to break out this year after averaging 4.0 yards per carry in 2020. Williams was expected to add depth in the secondary, but he’ll be out the longest among the three players.

More From DraftKings Nation