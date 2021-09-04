Miami suspends three players for violation of team rules ahead of game vs. Alabama

The Miami Hurricanes have suspended TE Larry Hodges, RB Jaylan Knighton and S Avantae Williams for a violation of team rules ahead of the team’s game against No. 1 Alabama. Hodges is suspended for two weeks, while Williams is out six weeks. Knighton is out four weeks for the violations.

Miami has suspended the following players for a violation of team rules: pic.twitter.com/2kxCLddy6c — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 4, 2021

The Hurricanes were already big underdogs entering the contest against Alabama, but the suspensions add another layer of concern for Miami. Star QB D’Eriq King is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, but he’s expected to play.

Hodges was not expected to be a big factor after catching just two passes in the 2019 season (both were touchdowns), but Knighton’s absence will be a problem. The running back was expected to break out this year after averaging 4.0 yards per carry in 2020. Williams was expected to add depth in the secondary, but he’ll be out the longest among the three players.