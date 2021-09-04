Wisconsin does Jump Around for first time in 651 days [VIDEO]

The specialty of the first week of this particular college football season is that we’re seeing the return of fans at most stadiums for the first time in nearly two years because of the pandemic.

The return of full crowds means the return of traditions and check out the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium when the speakers blared ‘Jump Around’ by House of Pain for the first time in 651 days. Holy smokes...

Wisconsin's Jump Around tradition.



Incredible scene.pic.twitter.com/KjOPiu0Qz8 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 4, 2021

Just straight goosebumps.

The Wisconsin Badgers inadvertently adopted the tradition in 1998 in a game against Drew Brees-led Purdue squad, when the PA blared the early 90’s House of Pain hit at the start of the third quarter. After the team went on to finish the season 11-1 with a Rose Bowl victory, they brought it back at the start of the 1999 season and it stuck.

That’s what makes college football special. Something totally random sticking around for decades and becoming one of the most cherished traditions of the sport.