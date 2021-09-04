 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alabama demolishing Miami 27-3 at the half

The Tide are well on their way to covering the 19.5-point spread.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Alabama at Miami Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide entered Saturday’s Chik-Fil-A Kickoff game against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes as 19.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook and folks, it doesn’t appear that they’ll have many problems covering.

The Tide entered the half up 27-3 on the ‘Canes and it could’ve been worse. The defending national champions scored on each of their first five drives and were a dropped pass away from scoring on their sixth. Freshman quarterback Bryce Young has looked poised and calm in his first start, going 19-27 through the air for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Top wide receiver had himself a productive first half as well, catching five passes for 74 yards, and a touchdown.

Things are going so well for Bama that even their kicker is booting it from deep!

Meanwhile, Miami is having trouble developing much of anything on offense. The Hurricanes have produced only 107 yards of total offense so far in the matchup, grabbing a field goal as time expired as a result of pass interference call late. Starting quarterback D’Eriq King briefly entered the medical tent but came back into the game. He’s 11-13 for 77 yards on the afternoon.

Miami will receive to start the second half, so we’ll see if they can get something going. Alabama is a 7.5 point favorite on the second half line at DraftKings Sportsbook.

