Alabama demolishing Miami 27-3 at the half

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide entered Saturday’s Chik-Fil-A Kickoff game against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes as 19.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook and folks, it doesn’t appear that they’ll have many problems covering.

The Tide entered the half up 27-3 on the ‘Canes and it could’ve been worse. The defending national champions scored on each of their first five drives and were a dropped pass away from scoring on their sixth. Freshman quarterback Bryce Young has looked poised and calm in his first start, going 19-27 through the air for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Top wide receiver had himself a productive first half as well, catching five passes for 74 yards, and a touchdown.

Things are going so well for Bama that even their kicker is booting it from deep!

IT'S @WillReichard



Will Reichard with a 51 yard field goal!



Q2 Bama: 20 | Canes: 0 pic.twitter.com/wZJ7io5ZbV — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Miami is having trouble developing much of anything on offense. The Hurricanes have produced only 107 yards of total offense so far in the matchup, grabbing a field goal as time expired as a result of pass interference call late. Starting quarterback D’Eriq King briefly entered the medical tent but came back into the game. He’s 11-13 for 77 yards on the afternoon.

Miami will receive to start the second half, so we’ll see if they can get something going. Alabama is a 7.5 point favorite on the second half line at DraftKings Sportsbook.