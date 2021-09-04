Spencer Sanders out for Oklahoma State due to COVID-19 protocols

Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders will miss tonight’s season opener against Missouri State per the OSU radio network. Sanders was et to begin his third season as the Cowboys’ starting QB.

The Denton, TX, native broke out in Stillwater in 2019 by throwing for over 2,000 yards earning Big XII Freshman of the Year honors. Last season, he excelled once again by completing 62.8 percent of his passes and throwing for 2,007 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Sanders backup is sophomore Shane Illingworth, who saw light duty last year for the Pokes. As the No. 2 last season, Illingworth was 41-70 for 554 yard with four touchdowns and an interception in four games played. That includes a 17-23 performance for 265 yards with three touchdowns against Kansas, but also a 5-of-21 for 71 yards debacle against Oklahoma in Bedlam to end the regular season.

Oklahoma State is a 32.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 51 presently. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+.